Left Menu

Vijay Stands with Protesters Against Parandur Airport Expansion

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay pledges support to protesting farmers opposing Parandur airport expansion. He urges governments to reconsider the project affecting villagers' land and water resources. Emphasizing farmers' importance, Vijay starts his political journey with their blessings, advocating for alternatives that do not harm farmland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:21 IST
Vijay Stands with Protesters Against Parandur Airport Expansion
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay vowed his support for farmers protesting against the expansion of Chennai's new airport at Parandur, asserting his solidarity in the matter. The actor-turned-politician expressed apprehension over the project, warning that it risks disrupting vital agricultural land and affecting local water bodies.

In a public address, Vijay emphasized the significance of farmers to a nation's integrity, likening their role to that of elders within a family. He articulated his intention to commence his political journey with the farmers' blessings, supporting their cause to protect over 1000 acres of farmland threatened by the proposed project.

Vijay appealed to both the state and union governments to reconsider and select non-agrarian land for construction. He stressed the necessity of development in harmony with the welfare of the affected communities, while voicing his frustration over not being able to engage directly with villagers in Ekanapuram. His commitment remains unwavering, encouraging protestors to maintain their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025