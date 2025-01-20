Vijay Stands with Protesters Against Parandur Airport Expansion

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay vowed his support for farmers protesting against the expansion of Chennai's new airport at Parandur, asserting his solidarity in the matter. The actor-turned-politician expressed apprehension over the project, warning that it risks disrupting vital agricultural land and affecting local water bodies.

In a public address, Vijay emphasized the significance of farmers to a nation's integrity, likening their role to that of elders within a family. He articulated his intention to commence his political journey with the farmers' blessings, supporting their cause to protect over 1000 acres of farmland threatened by the proposed project.

Vijay appealed to both the state and union governments to reconsider and select non-agrarian land for construction. He stressed the necessity of development in harmony with the welfare of the affected communities, while voicing his frustration over not being able to engage directly with villagers in Ekanapuram. His commitment remains unwavering, encouraging protestors to maintain their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)