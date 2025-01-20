IOB's Profits Surge Amid Declining Bad Loans

Indian Overseas Bank, a state-owned lender, announced an impressive 21 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter of 2024, reaching Rs 874 crore. The significant boost comes as the bank reduces its bad loans, signaling a positive shift in its financial health.

The Chennai-based bank's total income jumped to Rs 8,409 crore, a notable increase from Rs 7,437 crore in the same period last year, according to a recent regulatory filing. Operating profit also saw a significant rise to Rs 2,266 crore, underscoring the bank's improving performance metrics.

On the asset quality front, Indian Overseas Bank managed to lower its gross Non-Performing Assets to 2.55 percent of gross loans by December 2024, compared to 3.90 percent a year prior. This reduction in NPAs, along with a slight increase in its Capital Adequacy Ratio to 16.97 percent, reflects the bank's robust recovery and financial stability strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)