Rebuilding Gaza: The Multibillion-Dollar Challenge

The United Nations has estimated that billions of dollars are essential for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, following a devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The recent ceasefire suspended the 15-month-old war, which left widespread destruction and heightened regional tensions.

Recent assessments reveal profound casualties, with over 1,200 Israelis and more than 46,000 Palestinians killed. The colossal task of clearing 50 million tonnes of rubble could take two decades, while infrastructure damage is pegged at nearly $18.5 billion.

Recovery in Gaza is a long-term endeavor with two-thirds of pre-war buildings damaged, including critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals. Agriculture has also severely suffered, deepening the food insecurity crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)