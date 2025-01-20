Rebuilding Gaza: The Multibillion-Dollar Challenge
The aftermath of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has left Gaza in ruins with significant human, structural, and agricultural losses. Billions of dollars are needed to rebuild, with recovery efforts expected to stretch over decades due to extensive damage and the massive amount of rubble remaining.
The United Nations has estimated that billions of dollars are essential for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, following a devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The recent ceasefire suspended the 15-month-old war, which left widespread destruction and heightened regional tensions.
Recent assessments reveal profound casualties, with over 1,200 Israelis and more than 46,000 Palestinians killed. The colossal task of clearing 50 million tonnes of rubble could take two decades, while infrastructure damage is pegged at nearly $18.5 billion.
Recovery in Gaza is a long-term endeavor with two-thirds of pre-war buildings damaged, including critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals. Agriculture has also severely suffered, deepening the food insecurity crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
