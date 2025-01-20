Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Ayurveda Evolution at Arogya Mela

In an event emphasizing Madhya Pradesh's long-standing relationship with traditional medicine, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a three-day Arogya Mela and National Seminar as part of Ayurveda Parv-2025 at Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurveda College and Institute in Bhopal. The initiative underscores the state's commitment to advancing Ayurvedic education and healthcare.

During the ceremony, CM Yadav announced the opening of eleven new ayurvedic colleges, with five approved by the central government, as part of efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility across the region. He praised the global regard for Indian Ayurveda, emphasizing its role in promoting healthy living and treating diseases.

The Chief Minister also expressed intentions to introduce paramedical nursing courses based on ayurvedic practices. He affirmed that Madhya Pradesh's government is actively encouraging traditional medicine systems, aiming to deliver improved health facilities to its residents. These initiatives reflect a broader trend of embracing alternative medicine methods globally.

