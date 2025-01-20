Left Menu

Outrage in Amravati: Community Unites Against Sexual Assault

Residents of Maharashtra's Amravati staged protests against two recent sexual assault cases in Daryapur. The incidents involved a 3-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, with alleged perpetrators aged 65 and 13, respectively. Shops shut down as protesters, including social and political groups, demanded justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Amravati district, protests erupted on Monday in response to two sexual assault incidents in Daryapur over the past week. The community is demanding swift justice for the victims.

On January 16, a heartbreaking incident unfolded when a 3-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Yevdha village by 65-year-old Prakash Pundkar, who is now in police custody. Just days later, on January 19, a 9-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by a 13-year-old boy, who has since been placed in a juvenile home.

The response from the local populace was immediate, with shops in Daryapur closed in protest. Demonstrators, including members of various social and political groups, presented a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, escalating the call for justice. Earlier, on January 18, similar protests had been held in Yevdha, showing a united front against such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

