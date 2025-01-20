India's FY26 Budget: A Balancing Act

The impending FY26 Budget is set to address fiscal consolidation alongside boosting consumption and capex, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The agency underscores the importance of maintaining fiscal credibility to attract investments and manage inflation, which has hampered consumption demand.

The Union Budget of FY22 laid out a fiscal consolidation path up to FY26, with a goal to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP. Implementing this roadmap, despite recent growth slowdowns, remains crucial for fostering investor confidence and stabilizing the economy.

Ind-Ra foresees that the government will sustain infrastructure spending to alleviate supply-side constraints, expecting a fiscal deficit target below 4.5% for FY26. The projected nominal GDP growth of 10.2% is expected to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio, reflecting improved fiscal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)