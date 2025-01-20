Controversy Erupts Over RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict
The BJP and West Bengal government clash over the RG Kar hospital case sentencing. BJP requests a death penalty for Sanjay Roy, while allegations of police bribery surface. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses dissatisfaction with the life sentence, suggesting Kolkata Police could have secured capital punishment.
The RG Kar hospital case has stirred significant controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling for a harsher penalty and questioning the state government's actions.
BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat voiced demands for a death penalty for convict Sanjay Roy, criticizing the court's decision and urging state authorities to push for capital punishment.
Additionally, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul accused West Bengal's chief minister's police of attempting to bribe the victim's family. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dissatisfied with the life sentence outcome, argued that the Kolkata Police might have achieved a death sentence.

