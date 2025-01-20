Left Menu

SCCL to Commence Naini Coal Mine Production by 2025

The Naini coal mine in Odisha, allotted to Singareni Collieries Company Limited for its thermal power plant, will begin production in March 2025, as announced by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The project aims to establish a 2x800 MW thermal power plant near the mine to optimize logistics and reduce environmental impact.

Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Production at the Naini coal mine in Odisha, allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for its thermal power plant, is set to begin in March 2025, according to Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

SCCL, jointly owned by Telangana's state government and the Centre, looks forward to this project's ability to enhance infrastructure and employment in both Odisha and Telangana.

The initiative includes setting up a 2x800 MW pit head power plant near Naini to address current logistical challenges and promote steady fuel supply.

