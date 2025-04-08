Telangana High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Dilsukhnagar Blast Convicts

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday confirmed the death sentences for five senior members of the banned Indian Mujahideen group. This verdict pertains to their involvement in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts that claimed 18 lives.

The high court bench, composed of Justice K Lakshman and Justice P Sree Sudha, dismissed the criminal revision appeal made by the convicts and upheld the original judgment of the NIA court. This ruling was described as a fitting case for the capital punishment.

The lawyer representing one of the accused stated intentions to appeal this decision in the Supreme Court. Following the verdict, victims and local citizens celebrated near the blast site, advocating for swift execution of the sentences, while Union Minister G Kishan Reddy praised the judgment as aligning with the government's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)