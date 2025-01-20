Trump's Paris Pullout: Climate Clash Continues

President Donald Trump is poised to retract the United States from the Paris climate accord, officials stated on Monday. This decision removes a major historical emitter from the international cooperative push against climate change might rank the U.S. alongside nations like Libya and Yemen, who are not part of the agreement.

Trump's stance reflects his enduring skepticism of climate change and aligns with a broader agenda aimed at deregulating U.S. energy production. Currently, the U.S. holds the position of the top oil and gas producer, driven by significant advancements in fracking technology and boosted by geopolitical events.

The move mirrors Trump's previous withdrawal during his initial term, swiftly reversed by Biden in 2021. Experts caution that this second departure could have graver implications for global climate initiatives, potentially stalling international emissions reduction efforts amid complex geopolitical and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)