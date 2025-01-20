Left Menu

Trump's Paris Pullout: Climate Clash Continues

Former President Trump is set to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate deal again. This decision aligns with his plans to deregulate the oil and gas industry and opposes global efforts to address climate change, contrasting sharply with former President Biden's climate policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:33 IST
Trump's Paris Pullout: Climate Clash Continues
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is poised to retract the United States from the Paris climate accord, officials stated on Monday. This decision removes a major historical emitter from the international cooperative push against climate change might rank the U.S. alongside nations like Libya and Yemen, who are not part of the agreement.

Trump's stance reflects his enduring skepticism of climate change and aligns with a broader agenda aimed at deregulating U.S. energy production. Currently, the U.S. holds the position of the top oil and gas producer, driven by significant advancements in fracking technology and boosted by geopolitical events.

The move mirrors Trump's previous withdrawal during his initial term, swiftly reversed by Biden in 2021. Experts caution that this second departure could have graver implications for global climate initiatives, potentially stalling international emissions reduction efforts amid complex geopolitical and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025