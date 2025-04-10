Trump's Executive Push for Energy Deregulation

In a strategic move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at revitalizing the energy sector by reducing outdated regulations. The White House stated that the initiative intends to bolster domestic energy output through the automatic expiration of certain longstanding rules.

The executive order directs ten government agencies and subagencies to set one-year expiration dates on existing energy regulations. If not renewed, these regulations will automatically expire by September 30, 2026. This order is part of a series of actions by the Trump administration to enhance energy production and revamp the U.S. energy landscape.

Additionally, the order stipulates that any new regulations must include a five-year expiration date, with deregulated frameworks as an exception. The policy ensures that American energy regulations are periodically reviewed and updated in line with modern technological advancements and requirements, according to a White House briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)