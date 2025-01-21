Left Menu

Trump's Energy Revamp: Boosting U.S. Oil & Gas

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency to increase U.S. oil and gas production. This move aims to reduce consumer costs while countering Biden's push for electric vehicles. Trump will also address the AI industry's power needs and explore resource exploitation in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced a forthcoming national energy emergency declaration aimed at amplifying U.S. oil and gas production, intended to lower costs for American consumers. This decision marks a direct challenge to former President Joe Biden's efforts towards bolstering the electric vehicle sector.

Highlighting America's vast oil and gas reserves, Trump vowed to restore the nation's manufacturing prominence. He criticized Biden's administration for high fossil fuel production levels, largely driven by price hikes following sanctions on Russia.

Amid an AI arms race against China, Trump stressed the national priority of accommodating the energy-intensive industry. Proposals include relaxing plant restrictions and promoting federal land use for data centers, alongside revoking electric vehicle mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

