Trump's Energy Revamp: Boosting U.S. Oil & Gas

President Donald Trump announced a forthcoming national energy emergency declaration aimed at amplifying U.S. oil and gas production, intended to lower costs for American consumers. This decision marks a direct challenge to former President Joe Biden's efforts towards bolstering the electric vehicle sector.

Highlighting America's vast oil and gas reserves, Trump vowed to restore the nation's manufacturing prominence. He criticized Biden's administration for high fossil fuel production levels, largely driven by price hikes following sanctions on Russia.

Amid an AI arms race against China, Trump stressed the national priority of accommodating the energy-intensive industry. Proposals include relaxing plant restrictions and promoting federal land use for data centers, alongside revoking electric vehicle mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)