EU Solidarity: Tackling Competitive Challenges Together

European Union finance ministers have resolved to maintain a united economic strategy in response to the new U.S. administration. They emphasize strengthening ties with the U.S. and ensuring low energy prices for economic competitiveness. A greater integration of the EU's energy market is advocated for enhanced prosperity.

Updated: 21-01-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:19 IST
  • Belgium

In a pivotal agreement, European Union finance ministers chose to present a united front in dealing with the fresh U.S. administration. The consensus underscores that a more competitive EU is the best safeguard against possible economic struggles across the Atlantic.

EU diplomats revealed that during an informal dinner, all 27 finance ministers concurred on fostering deeper ties with the U.S., recognizing the mutual advantages it could bring. Concurrently, they highlighted the critical necessity of maintaining low and stable energy prices to bolster European prosperity.

An IMF paper, prepared for this dialogue, proposed further integration of the EU energy market to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs compared to other global players. Diplomats noted widespread ministerial backing for this integration to aid in sustaining Europe's global economic competitiveness.

