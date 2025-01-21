Left Menu

Trump's Energy Revolution: A New Era for American Fossil Fuels

President Donald Trump announced a plan to maximize U.S. oil and gas production by declaring a national energy emergency, reducing regulations, and pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. His strategy reverses former President Biden's focus on climate change, aiming to bolster energy production and national security.

Updated: 21-01-2025 07:01 IST
President Donald Trump has unveiled an ambitious agenda to boost U.S. energy production, marking a significant policy shift from his predecessor, Joe Biden. The sweeping plan, laid out Monday, involves declaring a national energy emergency, dismantling surplus regulations, and withdrawing from the Paris climate pact.

Highlighting the United States' vast oil and gas reserves, Trump emphasized making the country a manufacturing leader and criticized prior efforts to transition toward renewable energy. He aims to lower consumer prices and enhance national security by promoting oil and gas development, especially in contentious areas like Alaska.

The plan also signals a halt to the Green New Deal and aims to retract electric vehicle mandates, while prioritizing traditional energy resources over clean technologies. Critics, including environmental groups and the Democratic National Committee, warn of potential legal challenges and adverse impacts on climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

