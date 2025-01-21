Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Speculation of New Tariffs

The U.S. dollar rebounded in Asian markets following hints from President Trump about potential 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This statement surprised many, as prior discussions suggested a more gradual approach. The dollar gained against several currencies, recovering from previous losses.

Updated: 21-01-2025 07:22 IST
The U.S. dollar made a notable comeback in Asian markets Tuesday after President Donald Trump hinted at imposing significant tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The 25% tariff figure mentioned by Trump caught observers off guard, given that earlier indications suggested a more measured introduction of such taxes.

Market analysts were quick to react, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso suffering immediate declines, which in turn allowed the U.S. dollar to claw back some of its earlier losses. The sudden shift highlights how volatile trade policy announcements can impact currency markets.

Meanwhile, the dollar also showed relative strength against the euro and Japanese yen. These movements came despite recent sell-offs driven by expectations that the Bank of Japan might soon raise interest rates, reflecting the complexity of global financial dynamics amid U.S. trade strategies.

