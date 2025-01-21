Dollar Resurgence Amidst Tariff Turmoil

In a surprising turn, the dollar rebounded on Tuesday's Asian trading after President Donald Trump indicated potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico. However, the lack of concrete details left markets skittish.

Trump's suggestion of a 25% tariff contrasted with prior indications of a 'measured' approach. This unexpected stance triggered fluctuations in trade-exposed currencies, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso reacting notably.

FX markets witnessed the dollar recovering from its recent losses, climbing against the Canadian dollar, peso, and other currencies, as investors reacted to the evolving trade dialogues.

