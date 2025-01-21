Left Menu

Dollar Resurgence Amidst Tariff Turmoil

The dollar made a recovery in Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Despite initial speculation, details remained scant, causing market volatility and affecting trade-exposed currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:26 IST
In a surprising turn, the dollar rebounded on Tuesday's Asian trading after President Donald Trump indicated potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico. However, the lack of concrete details left markets skittish.

Trump's suggestion of a 25% tariff contrasted with prior indications of a 'measured' approach. This unexpected stance triggered fluctuations in trade-exposed currencies, with the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso reacting notably.

FX markets witnessed the dollar recovering from its recent losses, climbing against the Canadian dollar, peso, and other currencies, as investors reacted to the evolving trade dialogues.

