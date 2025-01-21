Left Menu

Trump's Energy Revolution: A Return to Fossil Fuels

President Donald Trump has unveiled a comprehensive plan to maximize oil and gas production by declaring a national energy emergency, rolling back environmental protections, and exiting the Paris climate agreement. The measures aim to reduce energy prices and expand domestic supplies, challenging President Biden's green energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:40 IST
Energy

In a bold move on Monday, President Donald Trump announced an extensive plan to boost oil and gas production in the United States. Key actions include the declaration of a national energy emergency and a withdrawal from the Paris climate deal, signaling a significant shift away from environmental policies.

Trump assured that these measures would transform America back into a manufacturing powerhouse, leveraging the nation's vast oil and gas reserves. The executive orders are intended to lower energy prices, improve national security, and counteract Biden's previous efforts to pivot towards renewable energy.

Despite facing legal challenges from environmental groups, Trump's orders aim to ease restrictions on energy production facilities, potentially lifting domestic oil and gas output. Critics argue that these actions might increase pollution and undermine efforts to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

