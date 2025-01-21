Left Menu

Trump's Wind Halt Sparks Renewable Energy Debate

President Donald Trump signed an executive order halting offshore wind lease sales and pausing wind project approvals. The move reflects his preference for fossil fuels while raising environmental and economic concerns. The order is expected to face legal challenges, highlighting a longstanding debate over renewable energy in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:53 IST
In a move illustrating President Donald Trump's inclination towards fossil fuels, he signed an executive order on Monday temporarily halting offshore wind lease sales in federal waters. The order also pauses the issuance of approvals, permits, and loans for onshore and offshore wind projects.

The order mandates a comprehensive review of wind leasing and permitting practices for federal waters and lands. It addresses environmental impacts on wildlife, economic costs of electricity from wind, and the influence of subsidies on the wind industry's viability.

The halt also extends to preventing Magic Valley Energy from proceeding with its Lava Ridge Wind Project in Idaho, amid local dissent. Critics argue that the administration is stalling progress on renewable energy, igniting further debate on the nation's energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

