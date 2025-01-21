Left Menu

Man Fatally Shot in Delhi's Pooth Khurd Amid Plot Dispute

A 54-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Pooth Khurd, with a possible dispute over a plot cited as a motive. The victim, Kartar Singh, was found in his car near his home. Police have registered a case and detained one individual for questioning as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday evening, a 54-year-old man was fatally shot in Delhi's Pooth Khurd area. The victim, identified as Kartar Singh, was a resident of the same locality, according to police sources.

After Singh's son alerted authorities, police arrived swiftly to find Singh dead in the driver's seat of his car, which was parked on a road near his home. The deceased had been employed at a DSIIDC liquor store in Rohini's Sector 3.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute over a plot in Pooth Khurd might have sparked the violence, as family members revealed a history of conflicts regarding the property. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and one individual has been detained for further questioning.

As police analysts continue their investigation to uncover more details, the community remains on edge, reflecting growing concerns over local safety and unresolved disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

