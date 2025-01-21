Man Fatally Shot in Delhi's Pooth Khurd Amid Plot Dispute

In a tragic incident on Monday evening, a 54-year-old man was fatally shot in Delhi's Pooth Khurd area. The victim, identified as Kartar Singh, was a resident of the same locality, according to police sources.

After Singh's son alerted authorities, police arrived swiftly to find Singh dead in the driver's seat of his car, which was parked on a road near his home. The deceased had been employed at a DSIIDC liquor store in Rohini's Sector 3.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute over a plot in Pooth Khurd might have sparked the violence, as family members revealed a history of conflicts regarding the property. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and one individual has been detained for further questioning.

As police analysts continue their investigation to uncover more details, the community remains on edge, reflecting growing concerns over local safety and unresolved disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)