Arms Recovered and Illegal Poppy Plantations Destroyed in Manipur's Security Operations

Security forces have intensified their operations in both the hill and valley districts of Manipur, focusing on vulnerable areas where they recently recovered several arms and ammunition. The recovered items include a sniper rifle, pistols, and grenades, as stated by officials on January 19.

During a coordinated effort by Manipur Police and central forces, 26 acres of illegal poppy fields were destroyed on January 18 in the Y. Langkhong village, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on illegal activities. The operations also ensured secure passage of 274 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway 2.

Enhanced security measures, including 106 checkpoints across various districts, are in place to safeguard movement and prevent illegal activities. Authorities urge residents to disregard rumors and return any looted weapons to the nearest security services immediately.

