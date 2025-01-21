Left Menu

Arms Recovered and Illegal Poppy Plantations Destroyed in Manipur's Security Operations

In a series of search operations, security personnel in Manipur have recovered various arms and ammunition, including rifles and grenades. Additionally, authorities destroyed 26 acres of illegal poppy plantations. Stricter security measures have been implemented to ensure the safe movement of essential goods along major routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:40 IST
Arms Recovered and Illegal Poppy Plantations Destroyed in Manipur's Security Operations
Security personnel in Manipur (Photo/ X @manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have intensified their operations in both the hill and valley districts of Manipur, focusing on vulnerable areas where they recently recovered several arms and ammunition. The recovered items include a sniper rifle, pistols, and grenades, as stated by officials on January 19.

During a coordinated effort by Manipur Police and central forces, 26 acres of illegal poppy fields were destroyed on January 18 in the Y. Langkhong village, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on illegal activities. The operations also ensured secure passage of 274 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway 2.

Enhanced security measures, including 106 checkpoints across various districts, are in place to safeguard movement and prevent illegal activities. Authorities urge residents to disregard rumors and return any looted weapons to the nearest security services immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025