Kazam Unveils Innovations in E-Mobility at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Delhi, January 21, 2025 — In a significant step towards sustainable mobility, Kazam, a frontrunner in e-mobility and energy management solutions, unveiled two new innovations at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The company's latest offerings include the LEVDC fast charger catered to 2- and 3-wheelers, as well as an Energy Management System designed specifically for e-buses.

The LEVDC fast charger, produced in Bharat, aims to facilitate faster, simpler, and more efficient EV charging for both public and fleet use. It boasts a customizable output of 6-12 kW, significantly reducing downtime. This charger can power two-wheelers from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes and serves three-wheelers within an hour. Additionally, Kazam's network, which includes collaborations with TVS, Hero MotoCorp, and Mahindra, plans to expand by deploying 2,000 more LEVDC chargers over the next year.

Kazam's Energy Management System provides a comprehensive charging solution that enhances energy efficiency and automates operations for e-bus hubs. This system is ideal for managing large-scale fleet charging needs, addressing operational complexities, and supporting the growing e-bus infrastructure in India. CEO Akshay Shekhar highlighted Kazam's dedication to addressing e-mobility challenges, such as range anxiety and operational scalability, with innovative technology.

