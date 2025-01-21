Left Menu

MCX Achieves Impressive Turnaround with Record Quarterly Profit

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) posted a notable quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore for December FY25, reversing a loss from the previous year. The turnaround is attributed to increased revenue and reduced operational costs. Total income rose significantly, while expenses saw a marked decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:39 IST
  • India

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has reported an impressive quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore for the December quarter of FY25. This marks a substantial turnaround from a loss of Rs 5.35 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year. The positive results were primarily driven by stronger revenues and a reduction in operational costs.

According to a statement from India's largest non-agricultural commodity derivatives exchange, total income surged to Rs 324.36 crore, up from Rs 209.26 crore in the corresponding period last year. This significant increase reflects the company's robust performance and strategic measures in place to enhance profitability.

Additionally, MCX experienced a marked decline in its expenses, which fell to Rs 123.03 crore from Rs 222.25 crore in the previous year. These reductions played a crucial role in driving the company's return to profitability and underscoring the effectiveness of cost-management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

