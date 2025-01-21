Kerala Assembly Stands Firm: UGC Draft Norms Under Fire

In a significant move, the Kerala legislative assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to withdraw the controversial UGC draft norms issued on January 6, 2025. The resolution, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calls for new norms that consider the opinions of state governments and academic experts.

The assembly's resolution criticizes the draft norms for being out of sync with the Constitution and for sidelining state governments, particularly in selecting university vice-chancellors. The resolution warns that the draft regulations could undermine democratic values in higher education.

As part of a broader strategy to oppose the draft norms, Kerala plans to collaborate with opposition-party-ruled states. Minister of Higher Education Dr. R. Bindu emphasized that the state intends to resist changes perceived as infringing on the rights of state governments in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)