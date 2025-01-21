Left Menu

Unraveling the Grey Market: Risks and Rewards in IPO Trading

The grey market is an informal, unregulated trading space where shares are bought and sold based on mutual trust without the oversight of the Securities Exchange Board of India. Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates the premium at which shares trade in this market during IPOs. Despite its potential rewards, trading here involves significant risks.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:27 IST
The grey market operates outside the formal stock exchanges, allowing investors to trade IPO shares in an unofficial setting. This market, unregulated by the Securities Exchange Board of India, functions on mutual trust and carries inherent risks.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) represents the price at which shares are traded in the grey market post-IPO launch. For instance, if a company lists its IPO shares at Rs 200 with a GMP of Rs 10, it suggests a potential listing at Rs 210, showcasing investor sentiment.

However, the grey market remains fraught with uncertainties. Investors face diverse challenges, from unregulated transactions to the possibility of not receiving shares. Thus, engaging in this market necessitates extensive research and a clear understanding of the associated risks.

