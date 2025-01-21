Driving Change: Compressed Biogas as a Catalyst for India's Eco-Mobility
Maruti Suzuki's CEO advocates for diverse technologies, like compressed biogas, to tackle carbon emissions and oil imports. Emphasizing India's potential with biofuels, he highlights economic and environmental benefits while urging government support for accurate carbon accounting and leveraging expanded CNG infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
At the 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, highlighted the necessity of embracing technologies like compressed biogas to reduce carbon emissions and oil dependency. Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, he called for government backing to ensure accurate carbon accounting for emissions from biofuels.
Takeuchi asserted that all technologies aiding decarbonization and national objectives of carbon and oil import reduction need encouragement. He pointed to India's agricultural and livestock wealth as integral for biofuels like ethanol and compressed biogas, potentially mitigating emissions and bolstering energy security, while also creating rural employment.
Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates 115 CBG plants with more underway. Takeuchi pushed for enhanced CBG capacity and noted that its compatibility with existing CNG infrastructure facilitates expansion. He emphasized the need for correct carbon emission regulation regarding biofuels, drawing on Brazil's example, and showcased flex-fuel vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Show.
