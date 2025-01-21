Left Menu

ECB's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid U.S. Trade Policy Shifts

The European Central Bank (ECB) is relieved as the new U.S. administration refrains from imposing expected trade tariffs. This move influences investor expectations about interest rate cuts, although uncertainties remain due to President Trump's unpredictable policies. The ECB is likely to continue with rate cuts this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:10 IST
ECB's Rate Cut Dilemma Amid U.S. Trade Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have found relief as the new U.S. administration has not enforced the anticipated broad trade tariffs. This eased pressure suggests that a rate cut next week is nearly certain.

U.S. President Donald Trump's initial policies have not targeted Europe, positively impacting the euro and reducing oil prices, which helps the ECB maintain its rate-cutting trajectory. Investors, who had pricing concerns due to potential tariffs, now see four ECB rate cuts in 2021 as probable.

The dollar's post-election rise had influenced market expectations, yet with its recent dip, the inflationary pressure on Europe might ease. Economists suggest that Trump's broader policies might push the ECB to continue cutting rates, countering any negative growth implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025