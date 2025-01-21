Left Menu

SEBI's Strategy to Regulate IPOs and Curb Grey Market Trading

SEBI is planning to introduce a system allowing investors to sell IPO shares soon after allotment, intending to curb grey market activity. The regulator also announced the launch of a portal by proxy firms to enhance transparency in related party transactions, aiding stakeholders in evaluating company governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:14 IST
SEBI's Strategy to Regulate IPOs and Curb Grey Market Trading
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a groundbreaking system allowing investors to sell IPO shares immediately post-allotment. This move aims to curb rampant grey market trading, according to SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Addressing a gathering of investment bankers, Buch emphasized that the current unregulated pre-listing share trades, often termed 'curb trading,' could be formalized within a structured regulatory framework. The envisioned 'when listed' facility would enable entitled shares to be traded in the organized market between allotment and official listing.

Furthermore, SEBI's chief announced an impending launch of a portal by top proxy advisory firms. This platform will serve as a repository for related party transactions (RPTs), enhancing corporate governance transparency for stakeholders and promoting wider access to crucial governance data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025