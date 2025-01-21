SEBI's Strategy to Regulate IPOs and Curb Grey Market Trading

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a groundbreaking system allowing investors to sell IPO shares immediately post-allotment. This move aims to curb rampant grey market trading, according to SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Addressing a gathering of investment bankers, Buch emphasized that the current unregulated pre-listing share trades, often termed 'curb trading,' could be formalized within a structured regulatory framework. The envisioned 'when listed' facility would enable entitled shares to be traded in the organized market between allotment and official listing.

Furthermore, SEBI's chief announced an impending launch of a portal by top proxy advisory firms. This platform will serve as a repository for related party transactions (RPTs), enhancing corporate governance transparency for stakeholders and promoting wider access to crucial governance data.

(With inputs from agencies.)