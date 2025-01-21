Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Takes Bold Stance Against Naxalism: Major Success in Recent Encounter

Chhattisgarh's struggle against Maoism achieves significant strides as security forces neutralize 16 Naxals in a major operation. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirms commitment to ending the insurgency, praising forces involved. Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls the operation a 'mighty blow' against Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:19 IST
Chhattisgarh Takes Bold Stance Against Naxalism: Major Success in Recent Encounter
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reiterated the state's firm resolve to eradicate Maoism, equating it to a societal 'cancer.' In a recent statement, he emphasized the success of security forces following a significant encounter in Gariaband, where the bodies of 16 Naxals were retrieved after clashes with law enforcement.

Highlighting a pivotal operation near the Kulhadi Ghat in the Mainpur police station's vicinity, Sai acknowledged two major confrontations with Naxalites in a week. He noted the valor of the security personnel, affirming the government's dedication to fulfilling the objectives set forth by national leadership.

Offering commendations to the courageous security members, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the declining strength of Naxalism, forecasting its complete eradication by March 31, 2026. This comes after confidential sources disclosed that weapons, including sophisticated firearms, were also recovered.

Inspector General Amresh Mishra and Police Superintendent Nikhil Rakhecha released statements detailing the encounter, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts. Senior Naxal cadres, including a Central Committee member with a significant bounty, were among those neutralized in joint operations involving elite forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the efforts, marking the success as a powerful stride towards a Naxal-free India. The operation's outcome has been labeled a 'mighty blow,' underscoring the strengthening resolve and tactical prowess of security forces across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025