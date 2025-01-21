Chhattisgarh Takes Bold Stance Against Naxalism: Major Success in Recent Encounter

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reiterated the state's firm resolve to eradicate Maoism, equating it to a societal 'cancer.' In a recent statement, he emphasized the success of security forces following a significant encounter in Gariaband, where the bodies of 16 Naxals were retrieved after clashes with law enforcement.

Highlighting a pivotal operation near the Kulhadi Ghat in the Mainpur police station's vicinity, Sai acknowledged two major confrontations with Naxalites in a week. He noted the valor of the security personnel, affirming the government's dedication to fulfilling the objectives set forth by national leadership.

Offering commendations to the courageous security members, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the declining strength of Naxalism, forecasting its complete eradication by March 31, 2026. This comes after confidential sources disclosed that weapons, including sophisticated firearms, were also recovered.

Inspector General Amresh Mishra and Police Superintendent Nikhil Rakhecha released statements detailing the encounter, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts. Senior Naxal cadres, including a Central Committee member with a significant bounty, were among those neutralized in joint operations involving elite forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the efforts, marking the success as a powerful stride towards a Naxal-free India. The operation's outcome has been labeled a 'mighty blow,' underscoring the strengthening resolve and tactical prowess of security forces across regions.

