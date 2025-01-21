Tragic Velenje Mine Incident: Race Against Time

In northeastern Slovenia, a mining disaster at the Velenje coal mine has claimed the life of one miner, with two others trapped underground. The accident occurred when water and mud inundated the tunnels, according to mine officials on Tuesday.

A total of eleven workers managed to escape the catastrophic influx, but three remained trapped under the debris. Marko Mavec, the mine director, stated that the rescue efforts were ongoing, fraught with risks and challenges, but he expressed a resolute determination to recover the trapped miners.

The Velenje coal mine, a key supplier to the Sostanj thermal power plant, has suspended its operations pending the outcome of the rescue mission. Prime Minister Robert Golob has assured the establishment of a support program for the families of those affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)