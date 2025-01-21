Left Menu

Tragic Velenje Mine Incident: Race Against Time

One miner died and rescuers are trying to save two others trapped after an accident at Slovenia's Velenje coal mine. The debris trapped three miners, while eleven others escaped. Production is halted as rescue operations continue, with aid promised for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:51 IST
In northeastern Slovenia, a mining disaster at the Velenje coal mine has claimed the life of one miner, with two others trapped underground. The accident occurred when water and mud inundated the tunnels, according to mine officials on Tuesday.

A total of eleven workers managed to escape the catastrophic influx, but three remained trapped under the debris. Marko Mavec, the mine director, stated that the rescue efforts were ongoing, fraught with risks and challenges, but he expressed a resolute determination to recover the trapped miners.

The Velenje coal mine, a key supplier to the Sostanj thermal power plant, has suspended its operations pending the outcome of the rescue mission. Prime Minister Robert Golob has assured the establishment of a support program for the families of those affected by the tragedy.

