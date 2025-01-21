Cryptocurrencies Cool After Trump's Inauguration

The cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin, faced a downturn on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's inaugural policies failed to address digital assets, dampening investor enthusiasm.

Bitcoin, which reached an all-time high of $109,071 on Monday, dipped following the president's speech, showing concerns over future policy directions.

Trump's lack of focus on cryptocurrency in initial policies surprised investors, affecting both digital tokens and related financial products, signaling potential volatility in the coming days.

