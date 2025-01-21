Left Menu

Cryptocurrencies Cool After Trump's Inauguration

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies cooled after new U.S. President Donald Trump did not mention digital assets in his first policies. Bitcoin hit a record high but fell after his inauguration. Investors hoped for crypto-friendly policies, which did not materialize immediately, leading to market disappointment and potential volatility.

Updated: 21-01-2025 16:38 IST
Cryptocurrencies Cool After Trump's Inauguration
The cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin, faced a downturn on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's inaugural policies failed to address digital assets, dampening investor enthusiasm.

Bitcoin, which reached an all-time high of $109,071 on Monday, dipped following the president's speech, showing concerns over future policy directions.

Trump's lack of focus on cryptocurrency in initial policies surprised investors, affecting both digital tokens and related financial products, signaling potential volatility in the coming days.

