Germany's Green Energy Strategy: A Counter to Trump's Climate Exit

Germany's vice chancellor Robert Habeck emphasizes sticking to green energy growth plans in response to Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. He advocates for domestic energy self-reliance amid rising costs and geopolitical tensions. A draft bill aims to expand renewable capacity and a capacity market for power is prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:55 IST
Germany's answer to climate challenges posed by the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord is clear: prioritize green energy. Robert Habeck, German vice chancellor, underscored this at Berlin's Handelsblatt energy conference, pushing for 80% green electricity by 2030.

As Germany approaches its national election, climate prioritization competes with economic concerns, exacerbated by a cost-of-living crisis. Habeck acknowledges this shift in voter focus, yet insists that reducing reliance on energy imports with domestic green solutions is paramount.

Habeck presses for legislative action on renewable energy expansion to temper rising costs. He warns that without advances, coal plants might operate past their intended phase-out year of 2030, compromising climate goals.

