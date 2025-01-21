Ayodhya Welcomes a Deluge of Devotees Amid Maha Kumbh Celebrations

In a bid to manage the surging crowds of devotees flocking to Ayodhya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities, the holy city has been strategically divided into five zones and twelve sectors. Senior Superintendent of Police in Ayodhya, Raj Kumar Nayyar, announced the plan, emphasizing that the measures are in place to streamline arrangements for the visitors descending on the district.

The massive influx of devotees continues as people arrive in large numbers from Prayagraj. The administration has deployed special police forces to ensure seamless security and crowd control, with meetings conducted at multiple levels to perfect the management plans. With a focus on safety, devotees are being guided to revered sites in Ayodhya, which include the Saryu River, Hanumangarhi temple, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple for prayers and holy rituals.

Despite foggy and chilly conditions hanging over the region, the devotees persist in their pilgrimage. Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has provided shelters and drinking water to accommodate the faithful, while facilities set up by local authorities aim to offer reprieve from the cold. The dense fog did not disrupt flight operations at Prayagraj airport. Maha Kumbh, a colossal religious event held every 12 years, spans from January 13 to February 26 this year, with significant dates approaching for sacred rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)