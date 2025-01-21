Left Menu

Hamas Urges Escalation Amid Tensions in West Bank

Hamas has urged Palestinians in the West Bank to increase resistance against Israeli troops following a military operation in Jenin. This call comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing confrontations in the region, reflecting the volatile relationship between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:14 IST
Hamas Urges Escalation Amid Tensions in West Bank
The Islamist organization Hamas has issued a call for intensified resistance from Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. This plea is a direct response to a recent Israeli military offensive conducted in the city of Jenin, known for its frequent clashes.

Hamas, a prominent Palestinian militant faction, made the announcement via a public statement, emphasizing the need for increased confrontation with Israeli forces. The exhortation highlights the persistent tension and unrest characterizing the West Bank corridor.

The situation remains on edge as both Israeli and Palestinian forces seek to assert control, with Hamas's latest statements likely to further inflame an already volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

