CM Omar Abdullah Investigates Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Rajouri's Badhal on Tuesday amid reports of unexplained deaths in the area. During his visit, he met with the affected families to provide support and gather firsthand information.

Addressing the media on the mysterious deaths, CM Abdullah emphasized that upon receiving the initial reports, the health department worked diligently alongside other departments to uncover the causes of the incidents. Tests were conducted, revealing no bacterial or viral factors involved in the deaths. Crucially, the fatalities were confined to three families, Abdullah noted.

While the exact cause of the 17 deaths remains undetermined, authorities are actively involved in the investigation. Given that the deaths are not disease-related, police have joined the effort, forming a special team to probe the matter. A central government team is also involved, collaborating with local authorities to unravel the mystery.

The health department in Rajouri is operating at full speed, conducting extensive screenings of residents. Dr. M L Raina, CMO Rajouri, stated that approximately 9,000 to 10,000 houses have been screened in a concerted door-to-door effort. Detailed records are being maintained for further analysis, and medical mobile units and a team from the National Health Organization are on the ground to assist.

In response to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the formation of an inter-ministerial team directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the sequence of unexplained deaths. The Indian Army has been mobilized to the region, providing essential supplies such as food, water, and shelter to the affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)