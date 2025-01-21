Left Menu

CM Omar Abdullah Investigates Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, visited Rajouri's Badhal to meet with families affected by unexplained deaths. The health department ruled out bacterial or viral causes, focusing on three families. An investigation, including police and central government teams, aims to determine the reason for 17 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:46 IST
CM Omar Abdullah Investigates Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Rajouri's Badhal on Tuesday amid reports of unexplained deaths in the area. During his visit, he met with the affected families to provide support and gather firsthand information.

Addressing the media on the mysterious deaths, CM Abdullah emphasized that upon receiving the initial reports, the health department worked diligently alongside other departments to uncover the causes of the incidents. Tests were conducted, revealing no bacterial or viral factors involved in the deaths. Crucially, the fatalities were confined to three families, Abdullah noted.

While the exact cause of the 17 deaths remains undetermined, authorities are actively involved in the investigation. Given that the deaths are not disease-related, police have joined the effort, forming a special team to probe the matter. A central government team is also involved, collaborating with local authorities to unravel the mystery.

The health department in Rajouri is operating at full speed, conducting extensive screenings of residents. Dr. M L Raina, CMO Rajouri, stated that approximately 9,000 to 10,000 houses have been screened in a concerted door-to-door effort. Detailed records are being maintained for further analysis, and medical mobile units and a team from the National Health Organization are on the ground to assist.

In response to the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the formation of an inter-ministerial team directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the sequence of unexplained deaths. The Indian Army has been mobilized to the region, providing essential supplies such as food, water, and shelter to the affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025