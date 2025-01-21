Left Menu

Polycab's Ramesh Jaisinghani Invests in Power, Skydo and Muthoot Excel

Ramesh Jaisinghani, a promoter of Polycab India, has announced a Rs 20 crore investment in Telawne Power Equipments through his family office Vyom and Mastermind JPIN. Meanwhile, Skydo Technologies received RBI's nod to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border entity, and Muthoot Finance remains the sole gold loan firm in RBI's upper NBFC layer for three years, surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in consolidated loan assets.

In a strategic move, Polycab India's promoter Ramesh Jaisinghani has made a significant Rs 20 crore investment into transformer solutions company, Telawne Power Equipments. This investment was fulfilled through the family's financial office Vyom, alongside Mastermind JPIN, according to an official announcement.

Separately, Skydo Technologies has achieved a notable milestone in its operations. The cross-border payments firm is among the first in its sector to receive in-principle authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to function as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border entity, a statement informed.

Furthermore, Muthoot Finance has reinforced its position as a leading player in the financial world. The company announced its continued presence as the only gold loan entity featured in the Reserve Bank of India's upper-tier NBFC list for three successive years. It has also crossed the significant mark of Rs 1 lakh crore in consolidated loan assets under management as of Q2FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

