Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: A Financial Rollercoaster

Uncertainty looms over investors as Donald Trump begins his second U.S. presidency. His unexpected leniency towards China and looming tariffs on Mexico and Canada create market fluctuations. While currency and energy sectors react sharply, investors see opportunity amidst volatility, bracing for the impact of tariffic trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:33 IST
Trump's Second Term: A Financial Rollercoaster
Trump

The financial world braces for uncertainty as Donald Trump embarks on his second term as U.S. President. Initial leniency towards China provided momentary relief, but imminent 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada sent their currencies tumbling.

Investors remained on edge as Trump hinted at future universal tariffs, causing a fickle performance for the dollar. While Wall Street showed a modest rise in anticipation of Trump's pro-business policies, the risks of a trade deficit shake-up loomed large.

Asian markets reacted with caution, seeing gains for China's yuan and losses in green energy stocks after the U.S. exited the Paris climate accord. In Davos, global leaders stressed the perils of protectionism, with economies worldwide bracing for the potential impact of Trump's trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025