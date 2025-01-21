Left Menu

Global Concerns Emerge as U.S. Withdraws from Paris Agreement Again

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, igniting global reactions. Officials worldwide emphasized the importance of collective action against climate change and criticized the decision for its potential negative impact on clean energy progress and global climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:58 IST
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has declared the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement, positioning the nation as an outsider in global environmental efforts yet again.

Global leaders reacted swiftly to the decision, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change and the detrimental effect of U.S. withdrawal on international cooperation. Many highlighted the economic and environmental opportunities forfeited by ignoring the global clean energy transition.

Despite this setback, international stakeholders remain committed to advancing climate solutions, encouraging U.S. participation, and underscoring the necessity of the Paris Agreement for combating environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

