Left Menu

Stock Surge: Markets Respond Favorably to Trump's Trade Approach

Wall Street saw significant gains as the S&P 500 and Dow hit monthly highs. Investors were relieved Trump didn't announce universal tariffs in his second term's early actions. Goldman Sachs reduced the chance of such tariffs, while market experts predict a more measured approach to trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 02:32 IST
Stock Surge: Markets Respond Favorably to Trump's Trade Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes closed higher on Tuesday, with significant performances from the S&P 500 and Dow, marking their highest levels in over a month. Investors expressed relief as President Donald Trump refrained from immediate universal tariffs at the start of his second term.

Goldman Sachs adjusted its forecast, lowering the probability of universal tariffs this year to 25%, down from 40% in December. Brokerage experts, like Carol Schleif of BMO Private Wealth, anticipate a nuanced strategy in Trump's trade policy.

The market saw broad rally support with the Russell 2000 outperforming, spurred by industrial gains and a boost from nuclear power stocks. Simultaneously, heavyweight Apple faced setbacks due to a downgraded rating, while automakers benefited from Trump's trade policy considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025