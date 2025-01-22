Left Menu

Markets Rebound Amid Uncertainty Over Trump Tariff Policies

Wall Street's main indexes rose as investors evaluated President Trump's initial moves. The Dow and S&P 500 hit their highest levels in over a month. Relief spread due to the absence of announced universal tariffs, while Goldman Sachs lowered tariff forecasts, boosting market sentiment.

Updated: 22-01-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:41 IST
Wall Street's key indexes saw significant gains on Tuesday, as investors assessed President Donald Trump's initial actions. The S&P 500 and Dow reached their highest points in over a month, driven by a belief that the administration may adopt a more strategic approach to tariffs than initially feared.

Brokerage Goldman Sachs adjusted its tariff forecast, reducing the likelihood of universal tariffs from 40% to 25% amid relief from investors. Market experts like Carol Schleif interpreted the absence of immediate tariff declarations as a sign of a more deliberate strategy likely to be employed by the Trump administration.

Despite positive market performance, concerns linger as Trump's trade policies remain ambiguous. Investors are cautious of potential volatility, especially if trial balloon threats on tariffs are voiced. Meanwhile, sectors such as industrials and utilities experienced notable gains, while energy lagged behind.

