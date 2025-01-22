Northeast India's Direct Selling Boom: Assam Leads with Rs 1,854 Crore Market

The direct selling industry across Northeast India is witnessing an unprecedented surge, as new figures reveal sales soared to Rs 1,854 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 1,599 crore the previous year. Assam leads as a formidable player, securing Rs 1,009 crore in sales and commanding a 4.7% share of the national market, solidifying its status as the ninth-largest direct selling market in the country.

At the 2nd Northeast Direct Selling Conference and Expo in Guwahati, the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) highlighted the industry's expansive growth and its potential to foster self-employment for over 4.2 lakh direct sellers in the region, contributing significantly to an 8.7% share of the country's Rs 21,282 crore direct selling industry turnover. This event not only underscored Assam's robust 13% year-on-year growth but also spotlighted the collective Rs 845 crore contribution from neighboring states.

A commendable aspect of this growth is the marked contributions from women in the sector. During the event, speakers emphasized the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs in direct selling, praising their capabilities to transcend traditional roles and inspire future generations. The conference recognized 45 outstanding women entrepreneurs, celebrating their successes as a testament to the transformative power of the industry.

