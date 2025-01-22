Left Menu

ICICI Prudential's Stock Tumbles Despite Profit Surge

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's shares dropped 9% after its December quarter earnings failed to meet investor expectations, despite a 43% increase in net profit and an increase in net premium income and assets under management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:15 IST
ICICI Prudential's Stock Tumbles Despite Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw its stock price plunge by 9% during morning trading on Wednesday, as the company's December quarter earnings did not satisfy investors.

The stock fell 8.95% to Rs 579 on the BSE and 8.74% to Rs 580 on the NSE, while broader markets were trading positively. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registered gains of 299.78 points and 52.40 points, respectively.

Despite reporting a 43% increase in net profit, totaling Rs 326 crore, and a significant rise in net premium income and assets under management, ICICI Prudential's earnings announcement did not meet investor expectations, triggering the stock sell-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025