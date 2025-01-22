ICICI Prudential's Stock Tumbles Despite Profit Surge
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's shares dropped 9% after its December quarter earnings failed to meet investor expectations, despite a 43% increase in net profit and an increase in net premium income and assets under management.
- Country:
- India
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw its stock price plunge by 9% during morning trading on Wednesday, as the company's December quarter earnings did not satisfy investors.
The stock fell 8.95% to Rs 579 on the BSE and 8.74% to Rs 580 on the NSE, while broader markets were trading positively. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registered gains of 299.78 points and 52.40 points, respectively.
Despite reporting a 43% increase in net profit, totaling Rs 326 crore, and a significant rise in net premium income and assets under management, ICICI Prudential's earnings announcement did not meet investor expectations, triggering the stock sell-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Shares Slide Amid Falling Healthcare and Financial Stocks
Getty Images and Shutterstock will merge to create USD 3.7 billion visual content company, reports AP.
Rising Bad Assets to Impact Banks' Future Profitability
China Stocks Revive as US Sanctions Shake Hong Kong
Indian Stock Market Shows Resilience Amid HMPV Concerns