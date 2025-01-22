Dollar's Rollercoaster: Trump's Tariff Tango and Currency Jitters

The dollar experienced a modest uptick on Wednesday despite market indecision driven by unclear guidance from President Trump's proposed tariff policies.

Trump indicated potential tariffs, including a 10% levy on Chinese goods, sparking speculation and resulting in varied currency exchanges. Analysts suggest a cautious approach, resulting in a reduced inflation risk.

Currency markets reflected this uncertainty, with the dollar's index stabilizing and minor fluctuations against several major currencies, influenced by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

