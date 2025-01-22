Tragic Accidents Strike Karnataka: 14 Dead, Many Injured
In Karnataka, two separate accidents led to 14 deaths and numerous injuries. A truck toppled into a valley near Arebile, killing 11 vegetable sellers. Another vehicle overturned in Sindhanur, causing four fatalities. The government announced compensation for victims' families and urged cautious driving.
- Country:
- India
The death toll from an accident in Arebile, Uttara Kannada increased to 11 after an injured victim succumbed on Wednesday morning. KMC Hospital Director, SF Kammar, reported, 'One arrived deceased, while 11 injured are under evaluation in emergency; their condition is stable but requires monitoring.'
The victims, vegetable vendors traveling to Kumta market, faced tragedy when their truck plummeted into a 50-meter-deep chasm. Prompt police response facilitated swift transport of wounded individuals to a nearby medical facility.
Separately, four fatalities and 10 injuries occurred when a vehicle overturned in Sindhanur, Raichur district, said local police. Following these incidents, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended condolences and pledged compensation for the bereaved families.
'I extend prayers for the deceased and condolences to grieving families,' Siddaramaiah stated, noting on social media the cumulative loss of 14 lives across two district accidents. A 3 lakh rupees ex-gratia payment was announced per victim's family, with additional measures for free medical treatment of injured parties.
The chief minister's office highlighted rash driving as a primary accident cause, advocating for cautious driving practices to enhance road safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- accident
- deaths
- Siddaramaiah
- compensation
- Uttara Kannada
- Sindhanur
- Raichur
- district
- injured
ALSO READ
Justice Over Compensation: A Family's Struggle
Tirupati Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Demands for Accountability and Compensation
Landmark EU Court Ruling on Data Breach Compensation
Karnataka HC Mandates Mediclaim Deduction in MV Act Compensation
Court Orders Compensation for Covid-19 Wedding Cancellation