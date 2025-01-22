Delhi Court Reserves Verdict on FIR Against Gallery for MF Husain Paintings

A Delhi court is deliberating on whether to register an FIR against the Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) and its owner for displaying controversial paintings by renowned artist MF Husain. This follows a complaint that the artworks, depicting Hindu deities with nude figures, are offensive.

The dispute arose when Advocate Amita Sachdeva visited DAG in Connaught Place on December 4, 2024, photographed the paintings, and filed a complaint with Parliament Street Police Station on December 9. Despite earlier FIRs against Husain, the paintings were removed during a subsequent visit on December 10, with gallery officials denying their display.

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga assessed the police's Action Taken Report, confirming the paintings were in the gallery's inventory. He ordered their seizure and requested a report on the seizure by January 22, 2025. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)