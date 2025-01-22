Left Menu

Delhi Court Reserves Verdict on FIR Against Gallery for MF Husain Paintings

A court in Delhi is set to decide whether to file an FIR against the Delhi Art Gallery over controversial MF Husain paintings. The artworks, portraying Hindu deities with nude figures, faced backlash. Advocate Amita Sachdeva's complaint led to a legal review, with a verdict pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:22 IST
Delhi Court Reserves Verdict on FIR Against Gallery for MF Husain Paintings
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is deliberating on whether to register an FIR against the Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) and its owner for displaying controversial paintings by renowned artist MF Husain. This follows a complaint that the artworks, depicting Hindu deities with nude figures, are offensive.

The dispute arose when Advocate Amita Sachdeva visited DAG in Connaught Place on December 4, 2024, photographed the paintings, and filed a complaint with Parliament Street Police Station on December 9. Despite earlier FIRs against Husain, the paintings were removed during a subsequent visit on December 10, with gallery officials denying their display.

Judicial Magistrate Sahil Monga assessed the police's Action Taken Report, confirming the paintings were in the gallery's inventory. He ordered their seizure and requested a report on the seizure by January 22, 2025. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025