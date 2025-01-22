Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Development Plans at Cabinet Meeting in Maha Kumbh

In a significant move for Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The meeting resulted in the approval of substantial proposals, among them the establishment of medical colleges in Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat, as well as 62 Industrial Training Institutes and five centers of innovation and invention across the state.

The cabinet also decided to renew the state's Aerospace and Defence and employment policies, aiming to enhance investment through new incentives. 'Uttar Pradesh's Aerospace and Defence and employment policy has reached its five-year mark. It will be renewed with incentives to draw more investment,' stated CM Yogi.

Moreover, municipal corporation bonds will be issued in Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra to strengthen municipal branding and development. This follows successful bond issues in Lucknow and Ghaziabad. In a broader development initiative, CM Yogi announced the creation of a Prayagraj-Chitrakoot development region, modeled after the State Capital Region Lucknow, to ensure sustainable growth inspired by the Prime Minister's vision.

Plans were also unveiled for development regions in Varanasi in collaboration with the Niti Aayog, and the Ganga Expressway extension to connect various regions, boosting infrastructure linkage. Criticism came from Akhilesh Yadav, who argued that political decisions should not be made in religious settings such as Kumbh.

