Left Menu

Boost in Jute: New MSP Unveiled

The Union Cabinet has approved a new minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,650 per quintal for raw jute for the 2025-26 marketing season, marking a 6% increase over previous prices. The decision aims to benefit growers by ensuring a 66.8% return over production costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:43 IST
Boost in Jute: New MSP Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic decision, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,650 per quintal for raw jute for the upcoming 2025-26 marketing season. This move marks a 6% rise, or Rs 315, over the previous rate.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal disclosed this development after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The revised MSP aims to bolster the income of jute growers by offering a 66.8% return on the all-India weighted average cost of production.

This latest adjustment signifies a 2.35 times increase from the MSP of Rs 2,400 per quintal set in the 2014-15 season, reflecting the government's continuous efforts to support the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025