Yogi Adityanath Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Unveils Major Development Plans in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by cabinet ministers, took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The spiritual occasion saw the CM express gratitude while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya described the experience as indescribable in terms of joy and spiritual fulfillment.

In parallel to the spiritual events, there was significant governmental activity. CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh site, where pivotal decisions were made, including establishing three medical colleges in Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat. Plans were also unveiled for 62 Industrial Training Institutes and five innovation centers across the state.

The meeting highlighted several infrastructural and policy advancements, such as renewing the UP Aerospace and Defence employment policy and the introduction of municipal bonds in Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra. A notable announcement was the extension of the Ganga Expressway connecting various key locations, aligning with efforts to enhance UP's connectivity and economic landscape.

