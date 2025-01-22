Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Unveils Major Development Plans in UP

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, alongside cabinet ministers. He announced plans for infrastructural and policy developments, including medical colleges, industrial institutes and municipal bonds. This move aims to boost investment and economic growth in the state.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Unveils Major Development Plans in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi and his cabinet at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by cabinet ministers, took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The spiritual occasion saw the CM express gratitude while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya described the experience as indescribable in terms of joy and spiritual fulfillment.

In parallel to the spiritual events, there was significant governmental activity. CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh site, where pivotal decisions were made, including establishing three medical colleges in Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat. Plans were also unveiled for 62 Industrial Training Institutes and five innovation centers across the state.

The meeting highlighted several infrastructural and policy advancements, such as renewing the UP Aerospace and Defence employment policy and the introduction of municipal bonds in Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra. A notable announcement was the extension of the Ganga Expressway connecting various key locations, aligning with efforts to enhance UP's connectivity and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

