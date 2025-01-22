NSE's Investor Base Surges Past 11 Crore Mark

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a significant milestone on Wednesday, surpassing 11 crore registered investors. The latest crore of investors was added within just five months, illustrating a growing trend of direct participation in the stock market.

Over the past five years, the NSE has seen investor registrations increase by a staggering 3.6 times. Initially, the exchange took 14 years to reach the first crore of investors after starting operations in 1994. The pace accelerated significantly in recent times, with each subsequent crore added in a progressively shorter timeframe.

The recent surge in investor numbers is attributed to the rapid advancement of digital technology, enhanced investor awareness, government-backed financial inclusion initiatives, and notable market returns, such as the 8.8% increase of the Nifty 50 index in 2024. Geographically, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are leading with the highest number of registered investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)