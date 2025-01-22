Left Menu

NSE's Investor Base Surges Past 11 Crore Mark

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has surpassed 11 crore registered investors, with the latest crore added in just five months. This rapid growth highlights increased investor participation, driven by digitisation, financial awareness, and strong market performance. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat lead investor registrations.

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:41 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a significant milestone on Wednesday, surpassing 11 crore registered investors. The latest crore of investors was added within just five months, illustrating a growing trend of direct participation in the stock market.

Over the past five years, the NSE has seen investor registrations increase by a staggering 3.6 times. Initially, the exchange took 14 years to reach the first crore of investors after starting operations in 1994. The pace accelerated significantly in recent times, with each subsequent crore added in a progressively shorter timeframe.

The recent surge in investor numbers is attributed to the rapid advancement of digital technology, enhanced investor awareness, government-backed financial inclusion initiatives, and notable market returns, such as the 8.8% increase of the Nifty 50 index in 2024. Geographically, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat are leading with the highest number of registered investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

