Ivory Coast's Cocoa Crisis: Drought and Heat Slash Harvest Expectations

Cocoa arrivals at Ivory Coast ports are anticipated to decline by approximately 100,000 metric tons between February and March compared to last year, experts report. The drop is attributed to adverse weather conditions, notably inadequate rainfall and high temperatures, jeopardizing the 2024/25 main crop season.

Informed sources predict an arrival of around 150,000 tons in the coming months, contrasting with the 250,000 tons recorded in the same period last year. The main crop season, spanning October to March, has already seen many regions in the 13-region cocoa belt with depleted harvests, according to insiders speaking anonymously.

Farmers across cocoa-producing areas face a bleak outlook as drought and seasonal winds have devastated potential yields, leaving them waiting for rain to revive their crops. Meanwhile, the Coffee and Cocoa Council has adjusted export projections from 1.5 million to 1.3 million tons, aligning with current production realities.

