CBI to Seek Death Penalty in RG Kar Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to pursue the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar rape and murder case. As per insider information, a formal application will likely be submitted to the Calcutta High Court within the next two days. The subsequent hearing is scheduled for January 27.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government lodged an appeal against the life imprisonment verdict given to Sanjay Roy by the trial court. Advocate General Kishore Dutta approached the High Court division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak, advocating for the death penalty. The court has approved the filing.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court had initially sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for his crimes in the RG Kar case, also imposing a Rs 50,000 fine. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly denounced the life sentence and advocated for the death penalty, criticizing the investigative process.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment verdict, citing traditional calls for capital punishment. Speaking at Malda, she reflected on previous cases where Kolkata police secured the death penalty promptly, expressing confidence that stronger prosecutorial measures could prevent such outcomes.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reaffirmed solidarity with the victim's family, supporting their decision to challenge the life sentence. Following a meeting with the family, Adhikari told ANI, "We've backed the family from the onset. We support their rejection of compensation and determination to seek justice in higher courts."

(With inputs from agencies.)